Mechanic faces sentencing for defrauding cop

A mechanic is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding a policeman of over $300,000 that was entrusted to him to buy a part.

Adrian Cole admitted in a city court to the charge that between September 29th, 2017, and October 6th, 2017, at Campbellville, Georgetown, being solely entrusted with $325,000 from Harvey Sutherland in order to purchase a motor vehicle transmission, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.

Cole, of Fourth Street Campbellville, Georgetown, pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..