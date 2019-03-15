Muslim scholar gets 45 years for rape of nine-year-old boy

A 45-year sentence was yesterday handed down to Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali after he was found guilty of the rape of a nine-year-old boy in 2011.

Ali, of 268 Section ‘C’ 5 South Turkeyen, was charged since 2012 with raping a total of nine boys.

At the conclusion of his first trial before a 12-member jury in the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh yesterday, he was found guilty of engaging in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 by abusing his position of trust between December 5th, 2011 and December 31st, 2011…..