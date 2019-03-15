Police get ‘last’ adjournment in Bourda cheese vendor murder inquiry

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday granted what she said was the last adjournment to the police in the preliminary inquiry into the charge against the accused in the murder of Bourda Market cheese vendor Troy Ramalho.

The adjournment was granted after the prosecution was unable to locate two of its final witnesses even though arrest warrants were issued for them.

Due to the absence of two witnesses, Paul Broomes and Lester Pickering, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, Prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday asked for an adjournment…..