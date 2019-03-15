Sankar resigns from ANUG

Businessman Beni Sankar, one of the key members of the newly formed A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday officially resigned from the political party.

Despite Sankar’s exit, ANUG co-founder Timothy Jonas has since said that relations between him and the party continue to be “very good.”

“What I can tell you is that relations between ANUG and Mr. Sankar are very good but he felt he had to step back for personal reasons,” Jonas told Stabroek News last evening when contacted…..