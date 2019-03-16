Guyana News

Appeal Court to hear arguments next Friday on applications to stay confidence rulings

By Staff Writer
The Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal is due to commence hearing arguments next Friday on applications for stays of the High Court judgments validating passage of the no-confidence motion against government. 

The hearing will be held one day after the constitutional three-month period for holding of elections following the December 21st passage of the motion against government expires.

The state, through Attorney General Basil Williams, will also be presenting arguments on its application for a conservatory order preserving the status quo ante that the President, Cabinet and all Ministers of the Government remain in office until the hearing and determination of appeals of the High Court judgments rendered by acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire…..

