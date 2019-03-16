British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn yesterday called on the government and the opposition to cooperate to resolve the current political uncertainty over the holding of elections as less than a week remains for them to be held unless an extension is agreed.

“We’re now in a situation where both sides need to come together and decide what the solution is and how we get over the current issue,” Quinn told reporters while responding to questions shortly after a joint press conference hosted by himself and the visiting Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett.

On December 21st, a vote by then APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud on an opposition PPP/C-sponsored no-confidence motion against the government tipped the scales 33 to 32 in favour of its passage…..