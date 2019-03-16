Guyana News

Goedverwagting man hospitalised after being chopped in gang attack

Nirpaul Mangal called “Rohan”

Two cousins are currently nursing severe chop wounds about their bodies after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men on Thursday night at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Injured are Nirpaul Mangal, called ‘Rohan,’ 38, a body work mechanic of Lot 28 Middle Street, Goedverwagting, and Desmond Sharzaman, 41, a construction worker of Lot 19 Goedverwagting.

Both men sustained chop wounds to their heads, hands, back and chest…..

