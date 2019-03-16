Granger seeks to allay fears as polls deadline nears

Stressing that the current political situation should not cause “alarm or anxiety,” President David Granger said yesterday that there can be a good outcome if the judiciary, the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) and the National Assembly are permitted to function without interference as well as cooperation from the opposition.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation yesterday afternoon, the President made a commitment to play his part in ensuring “credible” elections are held as soon as possible.

With the March 21st constitutional deadline to hold elections just five days away, there is mounting uncertainty as to what will happen after the deadline passes. The opposition PPP/C has warned that they plan to keep the pressure on the government both locally and internationally, as after that date, it becomes “illegal.”….