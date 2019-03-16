Housing lottery begins for Lombard St residents

At 9 am today, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is due to hold the first housing lottery for Lombard Street squatters as part of a long-awaited relocation plan.
According to a press release from the CH&PA, 20 of the 49 families will today be allocated land at Prospect, on the East Bank of Demerara.
Following the allocations, the CH&PA, in collaboration with the Food for the Poor (FFP) organization, will spend the next 10 weeks constructing homes for the families…..
