Input from indigenous peoples in oil and gas activities limited

The participation of indigenous peoples as it relates to the oil and gas sector has been extremely limited, Governance and Rights Coordinator at the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) Laura George said when the non-profit Moray House Trust convened a civil society panel discussion on Thursday.

Under the title, ‘Guyana’s Oil: The Road to Perdition or Prosperity,’ a panel of five persons, inclusive of Derwayne Wills from the Guyana National Youth Council, Mike McCormack from Policy Forum Guyana, Karen de Souza from Red Thread, Frederick Collins from Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc, and George, made short presentations before the floor was opened for questions and input.

Giving the first presentation, George pointed out that the experience of indigenous peoples in Guyana has been extremely limited as it relates to the oil and gas sector, especially as it relates to Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs)…..