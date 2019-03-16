Jagdeo’s office accuses Granger of ‘bad faith’ on polls

The Office of Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday accused President David Granger of acting in bad faith on the holding of constitutionally-due elections, while maintaining that government cannot continue holding office beyond the March 21st deadline unless an extension is granted by two-thirds of the elected members of the National Assembly.

“The President talks about ‘collaboration’ but has not acted in good faith when engaging the Parliamentary Opposition,” Jagdeo’s office said in a statement issued in response to an address to the nation by Granger in the late afternoon.

In his address, the President said the resolution of the “present political challenges requires collaboration” and assured that he was prepared to do his part to ensure “credible elections” within “the shortest time possible” this year…..