Kaituma pork knocker gets bail on break-in charge

A pork knocker was yesterday granted his release on bail after he denied a charge of breaking into a business and stealing over $300,000 in cash.

Charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was Brian Wells, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma.

It is alleged that Wells on March 13th, at Waterfront, Port Kaituma, broke and entered the business premises of Sabrina Johnson and stole $387,000.

Wells denied the allegation.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted. Wells was subsequently granted his release on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until March 19th.