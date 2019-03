A landlord was yesterday charged with breaking and entering his tenant’s apartment and stealing from her.

Peter Ross allegedly broke and entered the apartment of Anastasia Semple and stole a cellular phone, valued $85,000, and $20,000 cash.

Ross, who was read the charge by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was subsequently granted his release on $50,000 bail and was told to return to court on April 5th, 2019.