Guyana News

No bail for mechanic accused of raping girls, 6 and 7

By Staff Writer

Two men were hauled before a city court yesterday to answer to separate rape and sexual assault charges.

Chandrapaul Mohabir, 46, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He allegedly raped two girls, who were six and seven years old at the time of the offence…..

