Union presents terms for resumption to BCGI

The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) yesterday said it has submitted its terms and conditions on behalf of striking workers for a return to normalcy in the operations of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) following a bilateral meeting with the management of the company.

The union, which noted that it has lobbied for the reinstatement of dismissed workers, said it is now awaiting a response from the RUSAL-owned company.

The meeting was convened at 10 am in the boardroom of the law firm of Hughes, Fields and Stoby and comprised of GB&GWU President Leslie Gonsalves, General Secretary Lincoln Lewis, Assistant Secretary, Sheldon Thomas and BCGI branch leaders Ephraim Velloza and Sheldon Thomas. Vladimir Permyakov, Mikhail Krupenin and Mohamed Akeel represented the BCGI…..