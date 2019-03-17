Guyana News

27 trained in lab biosafety practices, infectious substance shipping

-at emergency outbreak response workshop

By Staff Writer

Twenty-seven persons in the Health and Agricultural sectors and from several regions benefitted from capacity training to improve the national and local response to emergency outbreaks.

The five-day “Train-the-Trainer workshop” was held from February 25 to March 1st and was a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“The timeliness of this workshop, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to strengthen Regional Health Security was highlighted during opening remarks from Dr. Julian Amsterdam, Director, Standards and Technical Services, Ministry of Public Health. Dr. Amsterdam noted that countries are required to have national capacities in place to fulfil requirements of the World Health Organization International Health Regulations. Mr. Glendon Fogenay, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance), Ministry of Public Health, stressed the significance of developing a culture of safety as the common man using their services trusted the laboratories to have safe operations,” a MoPH press release on the workshop related…..

