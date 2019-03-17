Barbados: British national falls to his death on first day on the job at sugar factory

(Barbados Nation) A subcontractor’s first day on the job at Portvale Sugar Factory ended tragically on Saturday afternoon when he fell 70 feet to his death.

Paul Clifford, who worked with Tarico Building Inc., was hired by Innotech Services Ltd, to fix the roof on the main building at the Blowers, St James factory.

The job Clifford and his team was contracted to do, was expected to be completed over the weekend.

Clifford, a British national, appeared to have stepped on one of the panels on the roof and fell through.

Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said police were treating it as a freak accident.

“A number of workers were in here when the incident happened, so right now, we are questioning a number of people trying to get a sense of what happened today [yesterday],” Inniss said.

General manager at the Barbados Agricultural Management Company (BAMC) Leslie Parris described the circumstances as tragic, sad and one that left the staff in shock.