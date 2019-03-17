Guyana News

Body of Berbice teen who disappeared during swimming trip found

By Staff Writer
Hemraj Munsie

The body of a West Coast Berbice teenager, who reportedly dis-appeared while swimming in the Berbice River on Thursday last, was found yesterday afternoon.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the body of Hemraj Munsie, also known as ‘Brandon,’ 14, of Bennett Dam, West Coast Berbice, was discovered sometime after 1 pm in the Berbice River aback the Blairmont Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to information gathered, Munsie left home on Thursday around 8 am with 12 other persons, including the captain of the boat, on a swimming trip in the Berbice River…..

