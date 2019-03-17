Children belong with families, not in institutions – Ann Greene

After giving birth to a baby in the Georgetown Public Hospital, a mother leaves undetected making the child a ward of the state and more specifically the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA).

The baby will be fostered and may be eventually adopted if his/her parents are not found. This is just one of the many real scenarios faced by the agency and according to its Director Ann Greene, every month some 2 children are abandoned by their parents.

One mother left her infant baby in a taxi with the father who in turn took the child to the agency as, according to him, he was unable to take care of the baby. The baby was placed in care as the man indicated he was not even sure he was the father. The child was eventually adopted…..