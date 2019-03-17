Coast Guard recovers body from Waini River mishap

Coast Guards patrolling on the Waini River have recovered the body suspected to be that of Carl Archer, the visually-impaired man who went missing last Sunday following the explosion of a boat on the river.

Maritime Administration (MARAD) Director of Safety Captain John Flores told this newspaper last Thursday that the body was recovered on Tuesday on the Shell Beach foreshore in Region One.

Flores added that it was in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to be positively identified…..