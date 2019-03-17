Guyana News

Coast Guard recovers body from Waini River mishap

By Staff Writer
The injured Phyllis Archer (Photo from Captain Gerry Gouveia’s Facebook Page)

Coast Guards patrolling on the Waini River have recovered the body suspected to be that of Carl Archer, the visually-impaired man who went missing last Sunday following the explosion of a boat on the river.

Maritime Administration (MARAD)  Director of Safety Captain John Flores told this newspaper last Thursday that the body was recovered on Tuesday on the Shell Beach foreshore in Region One.

Flores added that it was in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to be positively identified…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Uncertainties could trigger crisis in absence of deal on polls

UK still reviewing SOCU support -Quinn

Fire victims, 14 other Lombard St families awarded house lots in CH&PA lottery

By

Comments

Trending