Corentyne tomb raided, US$300 stolen

A tomb in the Number 66, Corentyne burial ground was discovered broken into on Thursday morning and according to relatives of the deceased US$300 was removed.

The tomb is that of Roopnarine Kowlessar, 60, of Middle Walk Street, Number 65 Village, Corentyne.

His son, Boodnarine Kowlessar, said the man was laid to rest three Fridays ago with US$300, which has since been stolen…..