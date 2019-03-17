Denise Culley, vendor killed in East Coast crash remembered as caring person

One of the Bourda Market vendors killed in the Success, East Coast Demerara crash, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Denise Culley, of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, was making her way to Georgetown on March 3, at around 7:30 am, in minibus BTT 4910. The bus was said to have been travelling at a fast rate, west along the East Coast highway, at a section that’s currently under construction. Culley, who was seated at the left side of the bus’ rear seat, was flung out of the bus and onto the roadway.

When Stabroek News made a visit to the family’s home on Wednesday, Culley’s relatives were preparing to make their way to her funeral service. The relatives at that time had no words to explain their feelings. Over at Jerrick’s Funeral Home, a viewing service had already started and relatives and friends had started coming into the funeral home…..