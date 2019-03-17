Diamond Water Treatment Plant on track for October finish

The Diamond Water Treatment Plant is 67% complete and is on target to be finished by October of this year, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) in a release has reported, noting that the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has registered satisfaction with the progress of works.

It was related that on Monday, IDB’s President Luis Alberto Moreno, was treated to a tour of the site, which was hosted by GWI., along with consulting firm Hydro Plan, and contracting firm Sino Hydro.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said that all four components of the IDB-funded project have been found to be on schedule, based on a series of continuous monitoring activities…..