Family calls for probe into death of premature baby at GPHC

A first-time teenage mother is now mourning the loss of twins, who were pronounced dead shortly after delivery on Thursday, and she is calling for an investigation of alleged negligence by officials at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corpora-tion (GPHC) after it was discovered that one of the babies did not succumb until more than a day after initially claimed.

Bhagmattie Boodram, 17, of Lot 228 Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, gave birth to the premature baby girls around 11 am on Thursday.

Boodram had carried the babies for 26 weeks…..