Fire victims, 14 other Lombard St families awarded house lots in CH&PA lottery

Residents of the Lombard Street squatting area were all smiles yesterday as 20 families were allocated house lots by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
As a result, Food for the Poor (FFP) will now spend the next 10 weeks building homes as part of a $70 million squatter relocation programme.
This is the first phase of a development project that was announced in 2017 to facilitate the relocation of squatters from Lombard Street and Sophia. FFP has committed $43 million to the project…..
