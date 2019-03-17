Guyana News

Fire victims, 14 other Lombard St families awarded house lots in CH&PA lottery

Onicka Brammer, one of the first residents to be allocated a house lot yesterday, celebrates after pulling her lot number. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Residents of the Lombard Street squatting area were all smiles yesterday as 20 families were allocated house lots by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

As a result, Food for the Poor (FFP) will now spend the next 10 weeks building homes as part of a $70 million squatter relocation programme.

This is the first phase of a development project that was announced in 2017 to facilitate the relocation of squatters from Lombard Street and Sophia. FFP has committed $43 million to the project…..

