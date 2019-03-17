Fitzpatrick’s work for free and fair polls was pivotal – GHRA

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has hailed late Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick for his contributions to Guyana, including his “pivotal” work for free and fair elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, the GHRA noted that Fitzpatrick was one of its founding members and the organisation was “a notable beneficiary of his unfailing generosity of time and talents.”

It said the breadth of his commitment and social activism was reflected in a string of initiatives, including the New World Movement, and later the Caribbean Human Rights and Legal Aid Corporation in the 1980s…..