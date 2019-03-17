Guyana a leader regionally in gender equality, women’s rights

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee, at last weekend’s International Women’s Day Concert and Expo, commended Guyana on its move toward gender parity, and hailed the country as a leader in the region as it relates to gender equality and women’s rights.

“Canada’s foreign policy puts women and men at the heart of its efforts and we’re so pleased to work towards a more balanced world with partners like Guyana. Guyana has a tradition of being a leader in the Region when it comes to gender equality and women’s rights. The principle of equality and non-discrimination is enshrined in Guyana’s Constitution and throughout the years, Guyana has been at the forefront of the Region in passing progressive legislation that safeguards women’s rights,” Chatterjee stated.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Chaterjee, on Sunday delivered remarks at the event, a collaboration between the Canadian High Commission and the Ministry of Social Protection. The concert and expo were held at the Everest Sports Ground…..