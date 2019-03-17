IRO offers to mediate between Granger, Jagdeo

The Inter-Religious Organization of Guyana (IRO) has offered to serve as mediator between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after imploring their parties to “preserve and maintain the peace and harmony” in Guyana.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the IRO believes that Guyanese have the capacity to resolve their issues and in spirit of peacekeepers offered its services as “mediators” and also suggested shared governance as a solution to the current impasse.

It noted that it has written both Granger and Jagdeo…..