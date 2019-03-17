Guyana News

Ituni loggers receive one-year extension to harvesting permit

—after petitioning Minister Trotman

By Staff Writer

Ituni loggers have been granted a year’s extension on their logging concession licences, after petitioning Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the minister recently met with loggers after receiving complaints that the two years granted for concessions was too short, and had resulted in them being unable to harvest logs.

The letter that inspired the meeting was sent by the Ituni Small Loggers Association, which requested that Trotman address the situation…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Uncertainties could trigger crisis in absence of deal on polls

UK still reviewing SOCU support -Quinn

Fire victims, 14 other Lombard St families awarded house lots in CH&PA lottery

By

Comments

Trending