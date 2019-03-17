Ituni loggers receive one-year extension to harvesting permit

Ituni loggers have been granted a year’s extension on their logging concession licences, after petitioning Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman.
According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the minister recently met with loggers after receiving complaints that the two years granted for concessions was too short, and had resulted in them being unable to harvest logs.
The letter that inspired the meeting was sent by the Ituni Small Loggers Association, which requested that Trotman address the situation…..
