Medical Council to investigate GPH chemotherapy deaths

The Medical Council of Guyana has taken the initiative to carry out an investigation into the deaths of three children who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after they received pre-chemotherapy treatment.

Chairman of the Medical Council Dr Navindranauth Rambaran told Stabroek News that while no direct complaint was made, the council took it on itself to launch an investigation, “noting the gravity and circumstances” of the case.

Rambaran explained that the Council has requested a detailed report from the Georgetown Public Hospital and was given assurance of receiving a copy. However, he said that the hospital is still in the process of observing its internal protocols. Rambaran expects the Council to be furnished with the report after the institution would have observed the necessary protocols…..