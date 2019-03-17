Guyana News

PPP mourns passing of Bernard De Santos

By Staff Writer

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has extended condolences to the family of the late Bernard De Santos SC, who served as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana from 1992 to 1997.

“The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is mourning the recent passing of Mr Bernard De Santos”, a press statement from the party said on Thursday, while noting that De Santos became associated with the PPP in 1991, when he became a member of the then newly organised Civic component that the party had formed an alliance with…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man sentenced over damaging property, threatening behaviour

President returns to Cuba for treatment

President returns to Cuba for treatment

Gov’t denies Granger acted in bad faith

Comments

Trending