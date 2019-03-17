PPP mourns passing of Bernard De Santos

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has extended condolences to the family of the late Bernard De Santos SC, who served as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana from 1992 to 1997.
“The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is mourning the recent passing of Mr Bernard De Santos”, a press statement from the party said on Thursday, while noting that De Santos became associated with the PPP in 1991, when he became a member of the then newly organised Civic component that the party had formed an alliance with…..
