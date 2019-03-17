Relatives of Lindo Creek massacre victims appeal for action on inquiry recommendations

Expressing disappointment that the findings of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre are yet to be made public, relatives of several of the victims are contemplating “taking to the streets.”

Sunday Stabroek recently spoke to Jackie Arokium, Carmen Gittens and Kellisa King, who all said that they expected that by now the recommendations contained in the CoI report, which was handed over to President David Granger last August, would have been implemented.

Justice (ret’d) Donald Trotman had noted during the handing over ceremony that one of the main recommendations was that the families of slain miners Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Wong receive compensation from the state…..