Republic Bank parent company acquires majority interest in Cayman bank

As part of its ongoing strategic expansion, Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority interest in the Cayman National Corporation Limited (CNC).

Republic Financial Holdings Limited is the registered owner of all of the banks in the Republic Bank Group which includes Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.

The CNC Group was established in 1974 and has five subsidiaries: Cayman National Bank Ltd., Cayman National Fund Services Ltd., Cayman National Securities Ltd., Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited, and Cayman National (Dubai) Ltd. It is the largest financial services company based in the Cayman Islands, providing banking, trust and company management, fund administration, and wealth management services to clients in the Cayman Islands and around the world…..