UK still reviewing SOCU support -Quinn

Though stressing that the UK government is committed to supporting Guy-ana’s security sector, British High Commission-er to Guyana Greg Quinn on Friday said that a decision is yet to be made regarding the continuation of the work started by fired British advisor Dr. Sam Sittlington at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

“There is an ongoing review back in the UK about what the nature of our support to SOCU might be going forward… we are looking at what might happen for the next calendar year and so that review hasn’t concluded. So it is a little bit early for us to know for sure what we might be doing with SOCU going forward,” he told reporters on Friday.

On January 31st, the UK terminated the contract that Sittlington had with the unit on the same day this newspaper reported that he had registered a local branch of his company even while still advising SOCU on training and a range of other matters…..