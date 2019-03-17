Uncertainties could trigger crisis in absence of deal on polls

If there is no agreement between government and the opposition to extend the deadline for the holding of general elections, the resulting uncertainties and instability would lead to a crisis, a Town Hall meeting heard last evening.

The sparsely attended meeting at the Theatre Guild, which was organised by RISE Guyana Inc., under the theme ‘Consequences of the no-confidence motion: Averting a constitutional crisis,’ saw a five-member panel field numerous questions from those in attendance.

The panelists were attorney and accountant Christopher Ram, Sean Dublin, of the Liberty and Justice Party, Juan Edghill and Gail Teixeira of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Timothy Jonas of A New and United Guyana (ANUG). No representatives of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the Alliance for Change (AFC), the Federal United Party (FED-UP) and the Civil Society Forum were present even though invitations were extended to them…..