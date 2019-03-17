Youth rescued from Sophia pig pen finds new home with foster family

It has been 10 months since Gopaul Etwaroo was rescued from a pig pen at the back of his father’s North Sophia home and the young man, who doctors say is on the autistic spectrum, has finally found a home.

After six months of unsuccessfully appealing to government for help, the Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO) has been able to find a family willing to foster Etwaroo.

“She’s a single mother with a young son. We have added a room on to her house and contribute $40,000 and groceries every month to assist in his upkeep,” GWMO President Urica Primus explained…..