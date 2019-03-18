Aurora Gold Mines says registered one million man hours without lost time injury

Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guyana Goldfield Inc, says it has achieved one million man-hours at its Cuyuni mining site without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

“This significant milestone is the start of a journey after achieving +4 Million Man-hours without any LTI in 2017. AGM Inc.’s immediate goal is to get back to over four million man-hours without LTI,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Suresh Kalathil in a statement yesterday.

The Canadian mining company says it employs 729 Guyanese at the Aurora mine site in Region 7. AGM says more than 96% of the mine’s total workforce is Guyanese…..