BV bread vendor killed during robbery

A popular bread vendor of Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara was discovered dead following a robbery at his home during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Dead is Clairmont Telesford, 63, of 101 Republic Drive, Beterver-wagting. Telesford’s bloodied body was discovered by his common-law wife Shondell Emmanuel shortly after the bandits fled the scene. The body was next to his shop located in front of his house.

Police yesterday said that the couple was attacked at around 1:30 am at their home, allegedly by three masked males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

In a statement, the police said that the couple was in the process of closing their business and were unpacking bread in their bottom flat apartment when the perpetrators pounced and relieved them of jewellery and cash. In the process, Telesford and Emmanuel were bound and assaulted but as the bandits were escaping, they took Telesford into the yard where he was later found motionless with injuries to the head, the police said…..