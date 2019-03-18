Ferguson urges electrical contractors to adopt eco-friendly approaches

Having been given the mandate to ensure that public buildings and facilities are retrofitted to provide alternative energy, Minister Annette Ferguson on Thursday encouraged electrical contractors to take an eco-friendly approach to their work.

This is according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), which stated that the minister made the announcement at the sixth Annual Electrical Contractors Conference, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. The conference was held under the theme, “Benefits of an Eco-Friendly Green Energy in an Oil Developing Economy”.

The release said the hosting of the conference falls in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Goal seven, which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable modern energy for all…..