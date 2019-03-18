GPA chastises AG over attacks on Stabroek News

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has written to Attorney General, Basil Williams, expressing its “abhorrence” at his attacks on the Stabroek News, and has called for a retraction and apology.

In a February 27 letter, the GPA said it notes with “abhorrence”, a ‘letter to the editor’ sent out by the AG’s office earlier that day, “in which a blistering attack was launched” on the Stabroek News.

“While one has a right to express their discontent, it ought to be done within the realm of respect and professionalism. The missive emanating from your office did not meet either requirements but sought to attack the newspaper’s reportage, using vile language,” the GPA wrote…..