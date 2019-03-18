GTU, MoE begin 2019-2023 teachers talks

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), on the Terms and Conditions for teachers for the period 2019 to 2023 have begun.

This is according to a joint statement sent out by the Ministry of Education.

The correspondence related that the meeting, chaired by Adele Clarke, Permanent Secretary of the MoE, was held on Wednesday. The forum was reportedly an introductory meeting to discuss how the entities would move forward with the process.

It was indicated that both the MoE and the union are required to submit additional information to aid the negotiation process. The next meeting is scheduled for April 15.

Also present at the meeting were nine GTU representatives, including the union’s president, Mark Lyte, as well as government officials representing several ministries and departments, including the Ministries of Finance, Communities, Presidency, and the Department of Public Service. Among them was Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson.