Inspiration, legal luminary and family man

Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick was cremated yesterday following glowing tributes at a memorial service to celebrate his life where he was remembered as an inspiration, a fighter for justice and a family man and friend of many.

Fitzpatrick passed away on Tuesday night at his home after a period of illness. He was 83.

He was one of the founding partners of the law firm, de Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran and was also one of the original directors of Guyana Publications Inc (GPI), the publishers of Stabroek News, when it was launched in November 1986.

The memorial service was held at the Demerara Cricket Club and was chaired by law firm partner and close friend Timothy Jonas. Tributes were shared by his family, friends and political and legal colleagues.

Those present included executive members of the People’s Progressive Party including former President Donald Ramotar, Clement Rohee, Gail Teixeira, Dr Bheri Ramsaran as well as former executive members, Feroze Mohammed, Ralph Ramkarran and former Civic member Dr Henry Jeffrey…..