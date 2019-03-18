Guyana News

School uniform bandits in $4M heist from NA money changer

By Staff Writer

Two armed bandits, dressed in school uniform, on Saturday robbed a New Amsterdam money changer of $4 million as he entered his yard at the Bermine Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

According to information gathered, the vendor, Robin Busgith, and his wife had just returned from their stall at the New Amsterdam market when they were robbed. The couple were pounced on by two masked men dressed in Berbice Educational Institute uniforms and wigs sometime around 4:30 pm on Saturday…..

