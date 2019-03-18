St Ignatius woman dies after pickup overturns

A St Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi resident has become the country’s latest road fatality after being involved in an accident on the Tabatinga Public Road. yesterday

The accident which claimed the life of Violet Stephen, 28, of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi has also left two persons injured. The injured: Ronaldo Bento and David Coates have been admitted at the Lethem Public Hospital.

Police yesterday said that Bento, Coates and Stephen were all passengers of motor pickup PWW 9907, when the accident occurred at about 2.30 am.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the motor pick-up was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Tabatinga Public Road at a fast rate. The driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over on its left side…..