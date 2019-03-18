US military in Guyana for New Horizon Project

The United States Security Cooperation is on its third mission to Guyana, to execute its New Horizon Project, which will see three community centres and one women’s centre benefitting from humanitarian, engineering and medical outreaches.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that in addition to the centres, medical outreaches will also be conducted in Linden and surrounding villages in Region 10, as well as in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, during a ceremony on March 13 for the signing of the agreement to formalize the project’s negotiation and planning process, related that the ministry is providing support for the project’s activities, as well as spaces for outreaches…..