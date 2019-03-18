Volunteers for disaster risk management certificate from UG

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the University of Guyana (UG) yesterday signed an agreement that will see volunteers from the Volunteer Emergency Response Team (VERT) benefiting from an Introduction to Disaster Risk Management certificate from the University.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, the signing was done by Director-General (Ag), CDC, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Engagement, UG, Professor Michael Scott and occurred at the conclusion of the launch of the VERT training programme for the first 41 volunteers held at Camp Madewini, Timehri which started on March 15.

The three-day launch programme was done in collaboration with UG, ExxonMobil and the Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Agency (CDEMA) with the aim of raising awareness of VERT programmes among volunteers and key partners, the statement said…..