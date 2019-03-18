Wakapau gets $20m walkway

A $20 million timber walkway constructed in Wakapau, an indigenous village in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) was officially commissioned on Saturday.

The new 1,284-foot wooden bridge is equipped with steel rails along with solar lights and three huts in case of rain, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a press release. The bridge links Myrie and Borada, two of 40 Islands in Wakapau.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and the Regional Executive Officer Dennis Jaikarran, were present at the commissioning ceremony.

Patterson explained that the project was initiated when after numerous unanswered appeals to have the structure repaired, the residents resorted to highlighting their case on social media. Also, the hardship they endured traversing the makeshift bridge along a treacherous path was also highlighted at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) in July 2018…..