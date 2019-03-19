Alleged perpetrators of child abuse should be charged within 72 hours, Ann Greene says

Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene, during a stakeholder consultation to tackle child abuse, emphasised to police officers the need to have alleged perpetrators apprehended swiftly, stating that charges should be laid within 72 hours.

A release from the Ministry of Social Protection related that the CPA, in its bid to “prevent, reduce and alleviate the effects of abuse and neglect of children”, has begun meeting with stakeholders with the aim of fostering partnerships between the CPA and other agencies, including the Guyana Police Force, probation officers, the health and education sectors, governmental departments, churches, youth and community groups and NGOs.

The organisation’s theme this year is, “Every Child’s Life is worth preserving”…..