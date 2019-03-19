Guyana News

Belle West handyman found dead

By Staff Writer

The dead body of a 48-year-old Belle West handyman was found a few lots away from his home yesterday morning.

Lalta Persaud’s lifeless body was discovered at 149 Belle West Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara.

Persaud’s relatives related that the man was an alcoholic and he also suffered from epilepsy.

They told police that around 10 pm on Sunday was the last time he was seen alive, when they made checks in his bedroom. They further added that he was acting strangely and talking to himself…..

