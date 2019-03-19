Carter Center team in talks with AG, Jagdeo

Three days before the constitutional deadline for the holding of general elections runs out, representatives of the Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Center yesterday held separate meetings with Attorney General Basil Williams SC and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

A press release from Williams’s office said that a team of “high profile” representatives from the Carter Center visited the AG and discussed the current situation in Guyana, in light of the passage of the No Confidence Motion. No details were provided on the outcome of the discussion.

The members of the Carter Center team were identified as David Carroll, Brett Lacy and Jason J. Carter…..